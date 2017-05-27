How to watch the NBA Finals

Matt Elliott/CNET

LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant. Steph Curry vs. Kyrie Irving. Kevin Love vs. Draymond Green. This one's going to be fun to watch. Let's hope it goes a full seven games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors are meeting in the NBA Finals for the third straight year. The Warriors won the title two years ago. The Cavs won last year, so the Warriors went out and added Kevin Durant, who it should be noted is good at basketball. With Durant in tow, the Warriors have yet to lose in the playoffs this year, becoming the first team to start a playoff campaign 12-0. Meanwhile, the Cavs have lost only one game in the playoffs thus far.

Learn how to tune into the third installment of this incredible basketball trilogy.

What?

The 2017 NBA Finals

When?

Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5*: Monday, June 12 at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

*If necessary

Where?

Oakland, CA and Cleveland, OH

Why?

It's a star-studded rubber match between the past two NBA champions. Can Lebron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love lead the Cavs to a repeat title? Or will Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green bring home the trophy to Dub Nation?

How:

TV: ABC will broadcast the NBA Finals, which you can access with a cable or satellite subscription or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

Online: WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app will have live streams of the games. To stream the game on WatchESPN, you will need to log in with a cable or satellite TV account.

If you don't have a cable or satellite subscription, you can sign up for the Sling TV or PlayStation Vue streaming services.

For Sling TV, you'll need to add the $5-a-month Broadcast Extra package to the $20-a-month Sling Orange subscription in order to get the right channel.

Broadcast Extra includes the live, local broadcast of ABC in one of these markets: Chicago, Fresno-Visalia, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco.

PlayStation Vue also offers a live, local stream of ABC only in a handful of markets. When you go to the PlayStation Vue website, it locates your market and displays the plans available to you. If you are staring at a lineup of its Slim packages, then you don't live in an area where you can get live TV and can watch shows only On Demand (after they have aired live). If you live in an area where a live stream of ABC is available, the cheapest $39.99-a-month Access package includes ABC.