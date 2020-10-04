CNET también está disponible en español.

How to watch the NASCAR playoffs at Talladega today without cable

You don't need cable TV to watch the racin' and rubbin' Sunday on NBC.

NASCAR returned to the track in May after suspending its season in March as the coronavirus spread. After a summer of racing, NASCAR's playoffs are here. Sixteen drivers qualified for the playoffs based the Cup Series standings, and 12 remain in the hunt for the championship. After two more races the field will be cut to eight, and then three more races will determine the final four. Those four drivers will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Arizona on Nov. 8.

Today's race is the YellaWood 500 and coverage starts Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on NBC. The action takes place at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, and you can watch it live on any of the streaming services listed above.

Here's what else you need to know to watch the racin' and rubbin' this weekend.

Which drivers are still in the NASCAR playoffs?

Here are the 12 drivers that remain in the race for the Cup Series championship:

  • Kevin Harvick
  • Denny Hamlin
  • Brad Keselowski
  • Joey Logano
  • Chase Elliott
  • Martin Truex Jr.
  • Alex Bowman
  • Austin Dillon
  • Aric Almirola
  • Kyle Busch
  • Clint Bowyer
  • Kurt Busch
Kurt Busch in the No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet won last week in Las Vegas to become the first driver to qualify for the round of 8 of NASCAR's playoffs.

 Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR's playoff began on Sept. 6 and a champion will be crowned after the last race on Nov. 8. You can view the full NASCAR schedule here

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with one of the live TV services below. NASCAR's playoffs are being shown on NBC and NBCSN. The good news for race fans is that both channels are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the races broadcast on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Read moreYouTube TV hiked its price to $65. Sling TV and Hulu are the best alternatives

Sling TV

Carries NBC and NBCSN for $30

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and NBCSN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries NBC and NBCSN for $55

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV

AT&T TV Now

Carries NBC and NBCSN for $55

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

See at AT&T TV Now

FuboTV

Carries NBC and NBCSN for $65

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV

YouTube TV

Carries NBC and NBCSN for $65

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

