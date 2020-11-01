How to watch the NASCAR playoffs at Martinsville today without cable

Sixteen drivers qualified for the NASCAR playoffs and eight remain in the hunt for the championship. After this Sunday's race, the field will be cut to the final four. Those four drivers will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Arizona on Nov. 8.

Today's race is the Xfinity 500 and coverage starts Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on NBC. The action takes place at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virgina, and you can watch it live on any of the streaming services listed above.

Here's what else you need to know to watch the racin' and rubbin' this weekend.

Which drivers are still in the NASCAR playoffs?

Here are the eight drivers that remain in the race for the Cup Series championship:

Joey Logano

Kevin Harvick

Denny Hamlin

Brad Keselowski

Alex Bowman

Chase Elliott

Martin Truex Jr.

Kurt Busch

How to watch NASCAR without cable



The last two races of NASCAR's playoffs -- this Sunday's Xfinity 500 and next Sunday's Season Finale 500 -- will be broadcast on NBC. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch both races with a live-TV service. The good news for race fans is that NBC is available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the races broadcast on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBC. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $60 a month and includes NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

