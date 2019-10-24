How to watch The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus (for free)

Apple

Apple has lined up some big names to help launch its Apple TV Plus streaming service, perhaps none bigger than the trio of stars attached to The Morning Show, a news-broadcast drama that will debut when Apple TV Plus launches on Nov. 1. The 10-episode series reportedly cost $150 million to make, with sizeable salaries for stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

Here's what you need to know to start streaming The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus -- including how to time your free trial to watch the show without paying a dime.

Where can I watch The Morning Show?

Apple TV Plus programming, including The Morning Show, will be available exclusively via the Apple TV app.

The app is available on pretty much all Apple devices, including iPhones ( ), iPads ( ), Mac computers and the Apple TV ( ) streaming box.

The Apple TV app is available on select non-Apple TV devices, including:

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung smart TVs

Subscribers will also be able to watch Apple TV Plus on the web at tv.apple.com.

Sorry, Android owners -- the Apple TV app isn't available on any mobile devices except iPhones or iPads. That means Apple TV Plus subscribers with non-Apple phones will need to stream to their mobiles via the web, rather than in an app.

Apple says the TV app will become available "in the future" on smart TVs from Sony, LG and Vizio. It hasn't mentioned availability on other TV platforms, such as Chromecast.

How much does Apple TV Plus cost?

Apple TV Plus will cost $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and offers a seven-day free trial.

Can I watch The Morning Show without Apple TV, for free?

The first three episodes of The Morning Show will be available on Nov. 1, with the remaining seven releasing weekly after that. If you time your seven-day trial to start after all of the episodes are available at once, you'll be able to binge-watch the show for free.

Another option: Buyers of certain Apple products can get a year of Apple TV Plus for free.

Is there a trailer I can watch while I wait for Nov. 1 to get here?

Why, yes, there is. Feast your eyes on the official trailer below or watch it on YouTube.

Who's behind The Morning Show?

Kerry Ehrin, of Friday Night Lights fame, is the showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Who's in it?

In addition to aforementioned stars Witherspoon, Aniston and Carell, the show features Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass in supporting roles.

