Google is holding its big "#MadeByGoogle" event on Tuesday, Oct. 9, in New York. Last October, Google unveiled the Pixel 2, Google Home Mini, Google Clips and a few other goodies.
We know that this time around, Google will announce more than phones. In addition to new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones --which have now leaked so far and wide that you can watch a full hands-on video of one of the new handsets -- expect a new wave of Chrome tablets, a Google version of the Echo Show and a small Chromecast update at the event, too.
How to watch the Pixel event
Good news: Google is streaming the entire announcement live, and you can watch it all as it happens, right here, in the embedded video stream above.
Live stream: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (see the start time where you are)
CNET preshow: Starts 30 minutes earlier: 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT. Get your Google pre-game on with Bridget Carey, Jeff Bakalar and Ben Fox Rubin.
Watch on YouTube: CNET's live stream | Google's live stream
