How to watch the Juneteenth block party from Tulsa on Saturday

On Saturday, you can tune in to the livestream of the Tulsa Juneteenth block party. Starting at 4 p.m. PT, the celebration comes a day after the June 19 date when Juneteenth is officially observed and will feature NBA star Russell Westbrook, Sen. Kamala Harris, actress Alfre Woodard and several dozen other entertainers, artists, activists and politicians.

The annual celebration this year marks the 155th anniversary of the freeing of enslaved Black people in the US. The city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, normally holds a Juneteenth celebration but postponed its in-person event over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

This year's streaming event isn't affiliated with the official Tulsa observance, which also marks the Tulsa race massacre that took place in 1921.

President Donald Trump intends to hold a campaign rally on Saturday in Tulsa, despite the city's top health official reportedly saying it could become a "super spreader" event and recommending it be postponed. The rally was originally scheduled for Friday but his campaign delayed it a day in response to criticism about the appropriateness of holding it on Juneteenth.

You can watch the Juneteenth event live on the Tulsa block party website and Instagram page.

