On Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. If you are a student of history (or just a fan of 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith) then there are plenty of ways to watch the inauguration ceremony, parade and other related events online.

The major news outlets will have live streams on their websites, and you'll also be able to tune into live coverage on Twitter and YouTube -- no cable subscription needed.

When does it start?

Performances for swearing-in ceremony begin at 9:30am ET and the opening remarks are scheduled to begin at 11:30am ET. If you love a parade, then the inaugural parade runs from 3:00-5:00pm ET.

Who's performing?

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys, Sam Moore and a few others will perform at the inauguration.

How to watch the inauguration online

Here are some of the many options available to watch live online. You'll be able to live stream on your computer or via the networks' mobile apps on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, FireTV and Roku.

CBS

CBS News (our parent company) will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 7:00am ET.

ABC

ABC News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 9:00am ET.

CNN

CNN will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its home page. Live coverage begins at 6:00am ET.

Fox

Fox News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 11:00am ET.

NBC

NBC News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its home page. Live coverage begins at 10:00am ET.

The New York Times

The New York Times will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration. Get the details on its Inauguration Guide.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live video page. Live coverage begins at 9:00am ET.

Politico

Politico will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page.

Twitter

Twitter has partnered with PBS News Hour to live stream the inauguration here. Live coverage begins at 11:00am ET.

YouTube

Many news outlets will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on their YouTube channel, including Bloomberg Politics, C-SPAN, Telemundo and USA Today.

For more, find out what a Trump presidency means for tech and what inauguration weekend means for Airbnb.