How to watch The Goonies reunion with Josh Gad

The original cast from The Goonies were reunited in a video call Monday morning, with actor Josh Gad bringing them together for light-hearted entertainment in the age of coronavirus quarantine. Sean Astin (Mikey), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Kerri Green (Andy) and Josh Brolin (Brand) all joined the call for what Gad called "the first ever and possibly last ever episode of Reunited Apart."

Gad called it a "treasure hunt" to reunite the cast from the 1985 movie as it approaches its 35th anniversary this year. Also joining The Goonies kids were Robert Davi (Jake Fratelli), Joe Pantoliano (Francis Fratelli), writer Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner and even singer of the movie's theme, Cyndi Lauper.

Some of the things we got out of the video? The film was originally going to be set in Ohio, because Columbus had never been to Oregon; the cast read their most famous lines from the movie; and Gad even did the truffle shuffle.

The video call, which was also an effort to raise money for The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, went live at 9 a.m. PT on April 27, but you can check out the half-hour recording on Josh Gad's YouTube channel.