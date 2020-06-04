How to watch George Floyd's memorial service today

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A memorial service will take place Thursday for George Floyd, whose death has sparked massive protests against racism and police violence across the US and the world.

The service will be held at North Central University's sanctuary in downtown Minneapolis. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week after a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers who were involved in the arrest have been fired and charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Amid the protests, tech giants including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon have pledged funds to groups battling racial injustice.

Date and start time

The memorial service will take place at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 11 a.m. PT

How to watch the George Floyd memorial service today

Major broadcast and cable networks -- including CBS News, ABC News, Fox News, NBC News and CNN -- will be covering Thursday's memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. PT.

You can watch coverage live online via CBSN, NBC News, ABC News, PBS News Hour and other media outlets.

Additional services for Floyd will also take place on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, and on Monday and Tuesday in Houston.