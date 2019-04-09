How to watch the first image of a black hole get revealed Wednesday

It's a historic day for astronomy, and perhaps the beginning of a new chapter in how we understand the universe and the fundamental laws of physics. Scientists are set to unveil the first ever direct image of a black hole Wednesday and you can watch the grand reveal right here.

This day, years in the making, is the product of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), which is a collaboration of several observatories around the world to form a radio telescope array as wide as Earth itself. You can learn more about the EHT and the significance of the first real-life imagery of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy in our earlier coverage. Then be sure to come back here to watch the main event Wednesday at 6 a.m. PT.

The embedded live feed above comes from a press conference set to take place in Belgium hosted by the European Research Council. Simultaneous press events will also take place in Santaigo, Chile in Spanish; Shanghai (Mandarin), Tokyo (Japanese); Taipei, Taiwan (Mandarin), and Washington, DC. (English).

Depending on what the first images of the mysterious and powerful cosmic object show scientists, it could help verify or cast doubt upon long-held ideas about gravity and the nature of existence itself. This is easily the most important photo of something 26,000 light-years away that you'll ever see.