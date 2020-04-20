How to watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament without cable

Premier League

With the Premier League suspended indefinitely and all the pubs closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, what's a fan to do? To help fill your quarantined hours, the Premier League is holding a FIFA 20 tournament that will feature a representative from each of its 20 teams. Putting their FIFA skills to the test will be 18 current Premier League players and a pair of super fans representing their favorite clubs. The ePL tournament runs from Tuesday, April 21 to Saturday, April 25.

A prize fund of yet-to-be-determined size from the #PlayersTogether initiative will be donated to the UK's National Health Service.

ePL tournament draw

The field includes 18 players and two musicians, Tom Grennan and Josh Franceschi. Grennan will take the controller for Manchester United while Franceschi will play for Arsenal.

I always knew I’d play for @Arsenal It all kicks off tomorrow in the #ePremierleague Invitational. @premierleague Tune in tomorrow #COYG pic.twitter.com/KtBlj5TNif — Josh Franceschi (@joshmeatsix) April 20, 2020

Matches will begin at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. UK) for the first four days of the tournament. On Saturday, the semifinals will start at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT, 3 p.m. UK) with the finals directly following.

Here's the full schedule:

Tuesday, April 21

1A: John McGinn (Aston Villa) vs. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion)

1B: Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) vs. Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford)

1C: Dwight McNeil (Burnley) vs. Ryan Fredericks (West Ham)

1D: Philip Billing (Bournemouth) vs. Angus Gunn (Southampton)

Wednesday, April 22

2A: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) vs. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

2B: Tom Grennan (Manchester United) vs. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

2C: Reece James (Chelsea) vs. Andre Gomes (Everton)

2D: Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) vs. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United)

Thursday, April 23

2E: Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton) vs. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

2F: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) vs. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)

2G: Winner 1A vs. Winner 1D

2H: Winner 1B vs. Winner 1C

Friday, April 24

QF1: Winner 2B vs. Winner 2D

QF2: Winner 2C vs. Winner 2A

QF3: Winner 2E vs. Winner 2F

QF4: Winner 2G vs. Winner 2H

Saturday, April 25

SF1: Winner QF1 vs. Winner QF2

SF2: Winner QF3 vs. Winner QF4

Final: Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2

How to watch the ePL tournament

All matches will be streamed live on the Premier League website and its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. Sky Sports' YouTube and Twitch channels and the Football Daily YouTube channel will also cover the tournament.

In the US, you can also stream the matches on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account.

If you can wait a day, you can watch the final three matches from Saturday on TV on Sunday. The semifinals and final will be broadcast on NBCSN on Sunday, April 26 starting at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT, 3 p.m. UK).

US residents don't need a cable or satellite TV subscription in order to watch NBCSN or authenticate an account in order to stream the matches on the NBCSports site or app. All of the major live TV streaming services include NBCSN, and you can use a live TV streaming subscription to log in to NBC Sports live streams online.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBCSN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBCSN. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBCSN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes NBCSN. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes NBCSN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.