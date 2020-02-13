How to watch the Daytona 500 without cable

Getty Images

The Daytona 500 is stock car racing's biggest, most celebrated race of the year -- and that shows how different NASCAR is from any other sport. For everyone else, the big championship ends the season, whether it's the NFL and the Super Bowl, baseball and the World Series or cornhole and the ACO World Championships. (Golf is another rare exception, with the Masters arriving early in the season during the second week of April.) So, yes, NASCAR is the only sport that I can think of that begins a season with its most important event.

The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on Sunday, Feb. 16. Live coverage starts on Fox at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Read on to see all the ways you can watch the racin' and rubbin' around the Daytona International Speedway's famed 2.5-mile tri-oval track.

How to watch the Daytona 500

Fox will broadcast the Daytona 500, which you can access with a cable or satellite TV subscription, or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app will carry livestreams of the race, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can livestream it with a live-TV streaming service if you live in the right market. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox and the other local networks. Check the services using the links below to see if they include Fox in your area.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.