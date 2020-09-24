How to watch the Corales Puntacana Championship today without cable

What this tournament lacks in star power, it should make up for in lush scenery. Most of the world's top golfers are skipping the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship as they recover from last week's tough test at the US Open, where Bryson DeChambeau won at Winged Foot. The third event of the 2020-21 PGA Tour season should make for lovely viewing, however, from its perch along the Eastern shore of the Dominican Republic at the Corales Golf Club.

The Corales Puntacana Championship starts Thursday morning and the fourth and final round will be played on Sunday. Here's what you need to know to watch without a cable subscription.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

TV schedule for the Corales Puntacana Championship

You'll need the Golf Channel for the first two rounds and NBC for the final two rounds over the weekend.

Thursday and Friday

3 to 6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Saturday and Sunday

3 to 6 p.m. ET on NBC

You can access the Golf Channel and NBC with a cable or satellite subscription, and you can also watch NBC for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas. If you don't have cable, check out your options on one of the live TV streaming services below.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package includes NBC but only in a handful of areas. You can watch the Golf Channel with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $80-a-month Max package to get the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.