How to watch the College Football Playoff if you don't have cable

The College Football Playoff selects the four best teams to compete in a three-game playoff to decide the national championship. This year, the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will host the semi-final games on New Year's Day, and the National Championship game will be played a week later in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 8. In the Rose Bowl, the Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Georgia Bulldogs, while the Clemson Tigers will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl.
Game schedule
Game
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Rose Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Georgia
Jan. 1
5:00 p.m.
ESPN
Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson
Jan. 1
8:45 p.m.
ESPN
National Championship
Jan. 8
8:00 p.m.
ESPN
How to stream the games
ESPN will broadcast the games, and it is widely available on streaming services. Here is a rundown of your options if you don't have a cable or satellite subscription and want to tune in to watch the college football playoff.
Sling TV
Sling TV's cheapest package, Sling Orange, costs $20 a month and includes ESPN.
PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue's $40-a-month Access plan includes ESPN.
DirectTV Now
DirectTV Now's basic $35-a-month "Live a Little" package includes ESPN.
Hulu with Live TV
Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets, with more being added all the time. It costs $35 a month and includes ESPN.
WatchESPN
You can stream the college football playoffs via WatchESPN on your computer or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription. You don't need a cable or satellite subscription necessarily; you can authorize your account to use WatchESPN with any of the five streaming services above. Click here for the full list of providers.
