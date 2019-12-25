How to watch the Clippers vs. Lakers on Christmas Day without cable

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NBA gives fans the gift of star-studded basketball each Christmas Day. After making coffee and opening presents (in that order), you can settle in for five NBA games. After the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors kicked things off on ESPN and another Eastern Conference battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers took place on ABC, it's time for one of the highlights of the day: the second battle of Los Angeles.

After equally impressive offseasons reshaped both rosters, the Clippers and Lakers meet again in primetime. The Clippers took the first round with 112-102 win on opening night, but the Lakers have been the better team since, taking the top spot in the Western Conference. LeBron James and Anthony Davis versus Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. This is what holiday basketball is for.

The Clippers-Lakers game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. ET in the Staples Center. Here's the schedule for the NBA's full slate of remaining Christmas Day games:

How to stream NBA Christmas Day games

The games are on either ABC or ESPN. Of the live TV streaming services, Fubo TV is the only one that does not carry ABC and ESPN, while Sling TV has ESPN but not ABC. Check out your cord-cutting options below for streaming all of the games. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ABC and ESPN. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN but none of Sling TV's plans include ABC. (Sling TV is currently discounted by $10 for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Originally published earlier this week.