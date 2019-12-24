How to watch the Celtics vs. Raptors on Christmas Day without cable

Getty Images

The NBA gives fans the gift of star-studded basketball each Christmas Day. After making coffee and opening presents (in that order), you can settle in for five NBA games, starting with the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics and Raptors are two of the best teams in the East so far this season. Despite losing NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers in the offseason, the Raptors are off to a strong start this year, thanks to the improved play of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet and the steady hand of Kyle Lowry. For the Celtics, Kemba Walker has quickly proven to be a better fit with the team than Kyrie Irving was last year and has allowed Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to flourish while Gordon Hayward regains his old form.

The Celtics-Raptors game tips off at 12 p.m. ET in Toronto. Here's the schedule for the NBA's full slate of Christmas Day games:

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 streaming services for live TV

How to stream NBA Christmas Day games

The games are on either ABC or ESPN. Of the live TV streaming services, Fubo TV is the only one that does not carry ABC and ESPN, while Sling TV has ESPN but not ABC. Check out your cord-cutting options below for streaming all of the games. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ABC and ESPN. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC and ESPN and TNT. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN but none of Sling TV's plans includes ABC. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.