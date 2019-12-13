How to watch the Army vs. Navy game without cable

Getty Images

In a sport steeped in tradition like college football, there are fewer traditions more revered than when Army and Navy face off on the final game of the regular season. The rivalry between the Black Knights and the Midshipmen began in 1890, and when the teams meet on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, it will be for the 120th time. Army currently enjoys a three-game winning streak in the series, but Navy is having the better year with a record of 9-2, while Army sits at 5-7 on the year.

The Army-Navy game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14 and will be broadcast on CBS. (For the record: CNET is a division of CBS.) You can stream the game live for free and without authentication on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Cable TV cord cutters can watch the game on any of the main live TV streaming services except Sling TV, which doesn't carry CBS. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

Watch Army-Navy with a live TV streaming service

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Hulu with Live TV is raising its prices later this month to $55 a month.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of CBS is available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes CBS. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get.

AT&T TV Now's $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.