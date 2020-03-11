How to watch the Arizona Democratic debate live without cable

Elections 2020

Primary season started with the first debates stretched over two nights with ten candidates crammed elbow to elbow each night. As recently as the end of last month during the debate in South Carolina there were still seven podiums on stage and candidates talking over one another in an effort to grab precious talk time. Now, after a Super Tuesday shake-out that saw five candidates withdraw, two Democratic presidential hopefuls are left standing: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. And they'll face off during the March 15 debate in Arizona.

After his strong showing on Super Tuesday and again this past Tuesday with wins in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri, Biden has the momentum and a clear lead over Sanders. The former vice president can cement his frontrunner status on March 17 when Arizona voters head to the polls along with delegate-rich states Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

The Arizona debate takes place in Phoenix on Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. (5 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on CNN and Univision. And even if you live in Arizona and could attend in person, you'll need to stay home and watch the debate on television or online. That's because it will be held without a live audience due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Here's how to watch for free, even if you don't have cable.

Which candidates are in the debate?



Just two:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Who is hosting and moderating the debate?

Hosted by CNN and Univision in partnership with CHC Bold, the political action committee of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, the debate will be moderated by Dana Bash and Jake Tapper of CNN and Jorge Ramos of Univision.

How can I watch or stream the debate for free?

The debate starts Sunday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on CNN and Univision. You will be able to stream the debate live on CNN's and Univision's digital platforms. You usually need to log in to to prove you have a pay TV subscription for such streaming, but the debate is an exception. You will not need to authenticate in order to watch Sanders and Biden square off Sunday. Free televised democracy for all!

Any other ways to livestream the debate?

Cord cutters who subscribe to a live TV streaming service can also watch the debate. All five major services, listed below, offer CNN, but only FuboTV will carry the Spanish-language broadcast on Univision.

Sling TV does not offer Univision, but both its $30-a-month Blue and Orange plans include CNN. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CNN, but not Univision. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CNN, but not Univision. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CNN and Univision. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes CNN, but not Univision. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer a free trial, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.