How to watch the Patriots play the Steelers live

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis

The New England Patriots will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game this Sunday, January 22 starting at 3:40 pm PT/6:40 pm ET on CBS. You have a few different options if you want to catch the play-by-play live.

The easiest option is to get an HDTV antenna and hook it up to your television. Not only will you gain access to CBS, but you will gain local programming available in your area. We have a roundup of inexpensive indoor antennas you can view here.

Alternatively, you can stream the showdown between Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger using CBS All Access. There's a monthly charge for CBS All Access, however first time users are eligible for a one-week free trial. Meaning, you can sign up for CBS All Access, watch the game, then cancel your subscription without paying a dime. Don't worry about feeling deceptive -- even the CBS Sports site suggests you do just that.

Unfortunately, if you sign up for CBS All Access and expect to watch it on your smartphone, you'll need to be a Verizon Wireless subscriber. Big Red still holds exclusive rights for mobile streaming of NFL games.

You can sign up for CBS All Access here. After singing up, download the CBS app on your mobile device, Xbox, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Playstation 4. The game will also be streamed on CBSSports.com if you'd rather use a computer to stream the game.

Full disclosure: CBS Sports and CBS All Access are part of CBS. CNET is published by CBS Interactive, a unit of CBS.