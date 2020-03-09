How to watch the ACC tournament without cable

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The most exciting time in college basketball has begun. This week marks the start of college basketball conference tournaments featuring many of the biggest schools. In a whirlwind season that has seemingly had several top-25 teams lose every week, the conference games provide a chance for teams that are near-locks for next week's March Madness a time to tighten up before the big event and for bubble teams, gives a chance to prove that they are worth a ticket to the dance.

The ACC tournament features many of college hoops' biggest names in Florida State, Duke, Virginia and Louisville, all of which seem set to get invited to the dance next week according to CBS Sports' latest bracket predictions. Others, like NC State, are currently sitting on the outside of the bubble and need a strong conference tournament to boost their chances. How teams perform this week could have a big impact on March Madness seeding.

If you've cut the cord and want to watch the ACC tournament, here's what you need to know.

When are the games?

The ACC tournament tips off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10 and runs through Saturday, March 14.

Two games will take place Tuesday. Wake Forest vs. Pitt takes place at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina at 7 p.m. ET.

Where are the games held?

The tournament is taking place at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

What networks are airing the games?

The ACC Network, or ACCN, will air the first two games on Tuesday before the action switches to ESPN and ESPN 2 for the rest of the week. Saturday's championship game will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How can I watch?

The ACC Network and the ESPN channels are available from several streaming services including AT&T TV, YouTube TV ( ), Vidgo, Sling TV ( ) and Hulu with Live TV.

Some, like Hulu, Vidgo and YouTube TV include the ACC Network and ESPN with their base packages. Others, like Sling TV and AT&T's TV, require a step up to a pricier plan to get the ACC Network. Most have free trials that let you use them for the week and have apps that allow for streaming on TVs, phones and tablets.

AT&T TV Now has ESPN but does not offer the ACC Network.

Other things to keep in mind:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch most of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch most on your TV using a media streamer Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

Roku, You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and computer browsers.

phones, tablets and computer browsers. You can sign up and cancel any time, no contract required except for AT&T TV.

Nearly all of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange packages includes ESPN. Those who also want the ACC Network will need its Sports Extra add-on that runs $10 per month. Read CNET's Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes the ACC Network and ESPN. Read CNET's YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month, which includes the ACC Network and ESPN. Read CNET's Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now starts $65 per month for a package that includes ESPN. It does not offer the ACC Network. Read CNET's AT&T TV Now review.

Vidgo's $40 Core package includes ESPN and the ACC Network.

CNET's Matt Elliot contributed to this story.



