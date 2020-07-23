How to watch the 3M Open live today without cable

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour heads north to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, this week for the 3M Open. The tournament starts Thursday morning -- without fans -- and the fourth and final round will be played on Sunday. Here's what you need to know to watch without a cable subscription.

Is Tiger playing?

Nope. After playing last week at the Memorial, Tiger Woods is taking this week off from tournament golf. Check out the complete field and first round tee times.

Which big names are playing?

The field isn't as loaded as last week but still features a number of top-ranked players, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood, who is making his first start since the PGA shut down in the spring.

How can I watch the tournament without cable?



You need the Golf Channel for the first two rounds and early coverage on the weekend. CBS has afternoon coverage of the final two rounds over the weekend. (Editors' note: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Here's the broadcast schedule:

Thursday and Friday

2:30-6:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PT) on Golf Channel

Saturday and Sunday

1-3 p.m. ET (10 a.m.-12 p.m. PT) on Golf Channel

3-6 p.m. ET (12-3 p.m. PT) on CBS

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with one of the live TV services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area for weekend coverage.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the final two rounds on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Serious golf fans can watch live coverage of the tournament with a PGA Tour Live subscription from NBC Sports or from Prime Video. It costs $9.99 a month or $65 a year and features live group coverage and 10-minute round recaps of featured golfers.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS, and its $80-a-month Max package adds the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV costs $55 per month (going up to $60 on Aug. 1) and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month after a recent price increase and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

You can watch the weekend coverage on CBS with CBS All Access if you live in one of these 206 areas where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month or $9.99 a month for no commercials.

Sling TV does not offer CBS. For early-round action and the start of the weekend rounds, you can get the Golf Channel with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on to the $30-a-month Blue package. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.