How to watch the 2020 NFL Combine without cable

Getty Images

Only the NFL can turn what amounts to a job interview into must-see TV. Less than four weeks after the Super Bowl, the NFL kicks back into gear this week with the Scouting Combine, followed by free agency in March and the NFL Draft at the end of April. Rookie minicamps take place in May and before you know it, training camps open in July leading up to the start of the season in early September.

The Combine is an invitation-only affair, and 337 of the best players from college football have been invited to Indianapolis this week, where they'll try to impress NFL coaches, scouts and executives to improve their draft stock. Draft prospects will run, jump, lift and throw their way through a series of drills in Lucas Oil Stadium -- home of the Indianapolis Colts -- so NFL teams can assess their abilities.

In past years, the on-field drills took place in the morning and afternoon, but this year the NFL Combine will be broadcast in late afternoons and evenings, including primetime, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Thursday, Feb. 27. NFL Network and ESPN will carry the coverage and both networks are available on live TV streaming services. Here are your options for watching the NFL Combine without cable.

NFL Combine broadcast schedule

Serious fans can watch 26 hours of live coverage on the NFL Network from Thursday to Sunday. Those with other priorities can watch a one-hour show on ESPN on Thursday evening.

Different position groups will take the field each day. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends lead things off on Thursday, followed by running backs, offensive linemen, kickers and special teams players on Friday. Defense takes the stage over the weekend with defensive linemen and linebackers on Saturday and defensive backs on Sunday.

From the 40-yard dash and the three-cone drill to the benchpress and the vertical jump, NFL teams will get a good sense of each athlete's speed, strength and agility with the Combine's various drills.

Here's the TV schedule:

NFL Network

Thursday, Feb. 27: 4:00-11:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 28: 4:00-11:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 29: 4:00-11:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 1: 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Thursday, Feb. 27 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET

How to watch the NFL Combine without cable

You can watch the NFL Network's coverage on NFL.com or the NFL app and ESPN's coverage on WatchESPN or through the ESPN app, but you will need to log in with a participating pay-TV service, like a cable or satellite company. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can livestream it with one of the services below.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package includes NFL Network, and its $30-a-month Orange package includes ESPN. You'll need to spring for the combined $45-a-month bundle to get both channels. Sling TV's plans are currently discounted by $10 for the first month. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes NFL Network but not ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN but not NFL Network. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN but not NFL Network. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ESPN but not NFL Network. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.