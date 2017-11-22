How to watch Thanksgiving football if you don't have cable

My favorite part of Thanksgiving weekend is either leftover turkey sandwiches on Friday or digesting the Thanksgiving feast (that is, napping) on the couch in front of televised football on Thursday. If you are unable to watch the TV broadcasts of the three NFL games, you have streaming options. Each one is a bit different, however, since each game is on a different network.

Here's what you need to know:

Game 1: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox

You can stream this battle of NFC North rivals on the Fox Sports Go app, but you must verify your cable subscription. Fox Sports Go works with iOS devices, Android devices and the Amazon Kindle Fire as well as with the Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and Xbox One ($325.00 at Amazon.com). You can also access Fox Sports Go from a computer.

Game 2: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

You can stream this game on CBS All Access on your computer, tablet and the following streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox One. CBS's streaming service costs $5.99 a month, and there is a free trial.

(Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company).

Game 3: New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 8:30pm ET on NBC

NBC broadcasts Sunday Night Football games and includes this Thanksgiving nightcap in its schedule. You can stream the game on Amazon if you are a Prime subscriber or NBC Sport's SNF All Access if you are a cable subscriber.

Options for cord cutters

If you don't have a cable subscription, you can use one of the big five streaming services -- PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV -- but channel lineups vary by service. For example, Sling TV doesn't offer CBS. Also, live programming is not available on all channels in all markets.

For a breakdown of the NFL offerings for each streaming service, check out our guide to watching NFL games if you don't have cable.

Verizon Wireless subscribers are special

Lastly, Verizon Wireless customers can stream the games via NFL Mobile app.