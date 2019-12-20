Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the playoff picture is getting clearer. The Ravens, Patriots, Chiefs and Bills have all booked their AFC playoff tickets, while the Seahawks, Packers, Saints and 49ers have done the same on the NFC side. That leaves two spots up for grabs in each conference and just two weeks to sort out who keeps playing and who goes home.

Week 16 kicks off with a Thursday Night Football (on a Saturday) triple-header. While the naming is poor, the matchups should be fun. The 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT) game features the AFC South-leading Texans as they take on Jameis Winston and the high-scoring Buccaneers in Tampa, while the 4:30 p.m. ET slot has the Bills battle the Patriots in what could decide the AFC East title. The nightcap takes place at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT), with the Rams looking to keep their playoff hopes alive against the 49ers, who are seeking to bolster their chances to win the NFC West.

All three games will be on the NFL Network and since they're national games, all three will be streamable for free in the Yahoo and Yahoo Sports app on iOS and Android, as will Sunday Night and Monday Night football.

Would you rather watch on an actual TV? Here's how you can catch all the action without cable -- as well as the rest of the NFL games this season on Monday nights and Sundays.

Stream the NFL Network for free on your phone with the Yahoo app



If one of the teams playing is in your local market -- Bills fans in Buffalo, Rams fans in Los Angeles, and so on -- you should be able to watch your local team's games on a major local network channel. For most fans, however, you'll need to have the NFL Network to watch Saturday's games.

In previous years, only Verizon Wireless subscribers could livestream games on their phones with the NFL Mobile app. Now, anyone can get a live NFL stream on a phone, regardless of carrier with the NFL Mobile, Yahoo or Yahoo Sports apps. You'll be limited to watching on your phone and will see only local, in-market games and the national broadcasts on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights.

Where else can I watch the NFL Network?



At $25 per month, Sling TV's Blue package is still the cheapest way to make sure you get the NFL Network, though Fubo TV has it in its $55-per-month package. Sling currently has a promotion for new subscribers where Blue is $15 for the first month, while Fubo TV has a free trial offer.

PlayStation Vue also offers the NFL Network in its $55-per-month core package, but as the service is shutting down in January it isn't taking new subscribers or offering free trials.

Which live TV streaming services are best for NFL fans?



The short answer? PlayStation Vue is our No. 1 overall pick for streaming live NFL football. It's going dark in January 2020, but until then football fans can still subscribe and watch.

The longer answer: Many live TV streaming services -- including Vue as well as AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV -- carry one or more local networks (namely CBS, Fox and NBC), so they're the best bet for cord cutters who don't want to use an over-the-air antenna.

The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the network you want in your area. If you're looking for the NFL Network you'll want to focus on Sling TV Blue, PlayStation Vue or FuboTV.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and computer browsers.

phones, tablets and computer browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

PlayStation Vue offers all the networks that show NFL games, and you can add the NFL RedZone channel for $10 a month extra. The $55 Core plan is the cheapest option that includes the five channels NFL fans need --- CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network -- and the $10-a-month Sports Pack will get you NFL RedZone. As we mentioned above, Vue is shutting down in January, but until then it's still available.

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25-a-month Blue plan and $25-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky decision or encourages them to spring for both at $40 a month. Sling Blue includes Thursday and Sunday games on NBC, Fox and the NFL Network. Sling Orange includes Monday night games on ESPN. And if you want to add the NFL RedZone, you'll need Sling Blue. Blue -- but not Orange -- subscribers can add the $10-a-month Sports Extra package, which includes NFL RedZone. Sling TV does not offer CBS, which typically carries AFC games on Sunday afternoons. Sling's packages are discounted by 40% for the first month.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but not NFL Network or RedZone.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN, but not NFL Network or RedZone.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox, NBC and NFL Network but not ESPN. You'll miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN but will get the games on Sunday afternoons (CBS and Fox), Sunday nights (NBC) and Thursday nights (NFL Network). The $9-a-month Sports Plus package adds NFL RedZone.

AT&T TV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but not the NFL Network or RedZone. Its basic, $65-a-month Plus package will let you watch games on CBS and Fox on Sunday afternoons, Sunday Night Football on NBC, Monday Night Football on ESPN and Thursday Night Football on Fox.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month and lets you watch AFC matchups on Sunday afternoons. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

Prime Video will stream the Thursday Night Football games this season that will be simulcast on Fox. The games on Prime Video will also be streamed live on the Amazon-owned Twitch, which means you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to stream Thursday night football.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated with the latest game details.