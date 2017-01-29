How to watch Super Bowl 2017 if you don't have cable

The matchup for Super Bowl LI (that's 51 to you non-Romans) is set. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Country-music star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem, and Fox will broadcast the game, which you can access with a cable subscription or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas. (If you have a conventional cable+television set-up, here's how to get your TV ready.)

You can also stream the game for free on a variety of devices. Here's how.

Stream for free on computers, tablets and set-top boxes

Fox will live stream the game on FoxSportsGo.com and its Fox Sports Go mobile app. You'll be able to access Fox's live stream for free, without needing to prove you are a cable or satellite TV subscriber (or needing to ask to borrow a friend's or -- worse -- your parents' pay TV log-in info). Free football for all!

The Fox Sports Go app works with iOS, Android, Windows and Amazon tablets as well as set-top devices such as Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox One.

For those tuning in more for the Super Bowl commercials than the Super Bowl itself, Fox is integrating local ads into the stream so it'll offer the same or a similar mix of ads as the TV broadcast, which features both local and national ads.

For fans of the game, you'll be treated to new 360-degree "Be the Player" replays of big plays from Intel.

Smartphone streaming

The free football fun stops if you are looking to stream the game on your phone and are not a Verizon Wireless customer. Only those beholden to Verizon can stream the game on the NFL Mobile app. Verizon customers can stream the game for free but it'll eat up data; you should probably get thee to a Wi-Fi connection.

