How to watch Super Bowl commercials (without the football part)

The Super Bowl is also the Super Bowl of commercials. If you want to skip the game and just watch the ads, you can get started right now. There's no need to wait until kickoff; many of the ads have been leaked online.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't playing in the game, but he'll show up in at least two commercials which include a T-Mobile spot with Justin Bieber. Tom Brady will pull double duty as Patriots quarterback and Intel pitchman. Nintendo will air its first Super Bowl commercial with an ad for its new Switch console.

Elsewhere, Melissa McCarthy will do funny things in a Kia ad, and Wonder Woman along with the Transporter will team up in a spot for Wix. Of course, there will be beer commercials. Budweiser will show a suddenly poignant ad about its co-founder Adolphus Busch immigrating to America, while a Bud Light ad will feature the ghost of Spuds MacKenzie.

Snickers and Hyundai, however, will run commercials you'll need to wait to watch. Snickers will air the first live commercial during the Super Bowl, which according to its teaser will feature Adam Driver and a horse. According to AdAge, Hyundai will film and edit its ad during the game and air it immediately after the game ends.

Where you can watch right now

Rounding up Super Bowl ads that have leaked online prior to the game has become a cottage industry. Here are four websites devoted to the topic:

1. SuperBowlcommercials.co has a hugely informational rundown of the commercials and teasers that includes related tweets, historical context, and more. It's the best page I've found for all things Super Bowl commercials.

2. SuperBowl-ads.com has a feed where you can watch the ads and get a bit of industry news while you're at it.

3. SuperBowl-commercials.org has an updated page with a long, linked list of all of the commercials leaked thus far.

4. Prefer a grid to a list? Then checkout Adland's array of Super Bowl ads.

Industry sources

AdWeek has ranked its top 15 Super Bowl LI ads, and Broadcast & Cable ranks the ads getting the most love on Facebook. AdAge has details of all the Super Bowl ad buys, where you can see the ads that have already leaked online and those you can expect to see during the TV broadcast of the game.

Facebook feeds and Twitter trends

There are a handful of Facebook pages where you can watch and comment on Super Bowl LI commercials. On Twitter, #superbowlcommercials and #superbowlads are your two best hashtags for following the latest news.

YouTube compilations

Finally, you can go direct to the source of the ads leaked online. On YouTube, you can find various supercuts of the best commercials, including here, here and here.

If you want to watch the game in between the commercials, then find out how watch the Super Bowl if you don't have cable and get your Twitter playbook for the Super Bowl.

