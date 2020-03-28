How to watch Sunday's virtual NASCAR iRacing race without cable

NASCAR

Gentlemen, start your simulators!

With NASCAR on hold until May 3, along with everything else canceled to halt the spread of the coronavirus, professional stock car drivers have traded their souped-up vehicles for souped-up simulators to compete in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. NASCAR is following its previous race schedule but instead of actual cars racing around actual tracks, it has gone virtual using the iRacing simulator. The races may be simulations, but the drivers are still real. And not only are current NASCAR drivers participating, but retired legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr. are back behind the wheel.

The first virtual last Sunday featured 35 current and former drivers and a thrilling finish, with Denny Hamlin taking the checkered flag by passing Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final turn at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. And with regular announcers calling the race -- Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds provided commentary with Clint Bowyer offering "in-car" analysis -- it looked and sounded like an actual NASCAR race.

With televised sports at a standstill, the race drew such a big audience on FS1 that Fox has decided to broadcast virtual races through May 3. The races will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 and the Fox Sports app.

Here's the schedule for the upcoming virtual races. They'll start Sundays at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

March 29: Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway April 5: Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway April 19: Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway April 26: Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway May 3: Dover International Speedway

The next race airs this Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Fox and FS1 at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch it with one of the live TV services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area, although you can just watch the simulcast on FS1 if you don't get Fox.

