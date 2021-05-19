How to watch Spotify's virtual concerts for The Black Keys, Bleachers and more

Getty Images

If you're not comfortable heading back into the crowd at a concert just yet, Spotify on Wednesday announced a new virtual concert series featuring artists like The Black Keys and Leon Bridges.

"These shows will allow fans to experience and support their favorite artists while immersing themselves in a performance-style experience they crave," Spotify said in a blog post.

Tickets to the concerts -- prerecorded livestreams in the 40- to 75-minute range -- will cost $15 and be available at spotify.live. The series will run from May to June.

Here's the schedule:

Get tickets for Spotify's virtual concerts

Spotify also said that if you don't have a Spotify account, you can still buy a ticket and sign up for a free account.

Head to spotify.live to get tickets for the concerts you want to watch. They're available across multiple times zones, but you can only watch during the time you buy a ticket for -- so choose wisely.

You can purchase only one ticket per Spotify account, and you can't share or trade tickets, or give someone else your login to watch as well. Spotify also noted in its FAQ that tickets are nonrefundable.