How to watch SpaceX launch Starship SN11, its latest Mars rocket prototype

Elon Musk's last three early-model next-generation rockets have all met dramatic and fiery ends after their maiden high-altitude test flights. The latest prototype, SN11, is on the launch pad at the SpaceX Starship development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, and could fly this week.

SpaceX had been eyeing a possible Monday launch, but Musk tweeted, "FAA inspector unable to reach Starbase in time for launch today. Postponed to no earlier than tomorrow." "Starbase" is the name Musk has given to SpaceX's Texas facility. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decides whether to allow Starship to fly.

FAA inspector unable to reach Starbase in time for launch today. Postponed to no earlier than tomorrow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2021

Starship is the big rocket Musk has promised will eventually deliver humans to the moon, Mars and perhaps beyond by the end of this decade.

The SN series of prototypes are stripped-down, three-engine versions of the spacecraft. SN8, SN9 and SN10 all made successful high-altitude flights followed by progressively softer but still too-hard landings. SN8 and SN9 both exploded on impact; SN10 exploded on the landing pad several minutes after a rough touchdown.

The hope is SN11 can be the first of its kind to survive a flight and landing.

The prototype underwent a pair of test firings this week and SpaceX announced a flight attempt could come as soon as last Friday, but with low-lying clouds obscuring the view, the flight was called off for the day and local roads were reopened.

The test flight schedule is subject to change. Whenever the day finally comes, keep in mind there's no set time for the flight attempt. Basically, the team at Boca Chica has a checklist to work through before launch and when all items have been checked, SN11 will be fueled up for flight.

Once fueling begins, launch is typically about 30-45 minutes away. A SpaceX livestream of the test flight should begin about five minutes before blastoff and we'll embed that feed here. Keep an eye on my Twitter feed @ericcmack for incremental updates.

