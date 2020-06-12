How to watch SpaceX launch 58 more Starlink satellites Saturday

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If all goes as planned, a SpaceX Falcon 9 will blast off from Florida Saturday, just two weeks after another of the company's workhorse rockets sent NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the ISS.

The company followed up its historic first launch of humans just a few days later, with a launch of Starlink satellites, and now it will perform its first Starlink ride-share, carrying 58 of its own broadband satellites along with three Earth observing spacecraft for Planet Labs.

Targeting Saturday, June 13 at 5:21 a.m. EDT for launch of 58 Starlink satellites and 3 @planetlabs spacecraft – the first SpaceX SmallSat Rideshare Program launch https://t.co/hyMYK3dqKP — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 11, 2020

The mission will bring the total number of Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit to more than 500 while increasing Planet's SkySat fleet to 18. SpaceX's Starlink aims to eventually include tens of thousands of orbiting routers that'll blanket the Earth in broadband internet access, while the SkySats will help Planet Labs develop imagery of the Earth's surface.

Making room for the ride-share means this'll be the first batch of Starlink satellites to include less than 60.

SpaceX said on Twitter that the launch had been moved from Friday to Saturday at 2:21 a.m. PT (5:21 a.m. ET).

The Falcon 9 first stage that'll be used has previously flown twice, both times on Dragon cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station.

You can watch launch on the live feed below. The stream typically begins about 10 or 15 minutes before launch.