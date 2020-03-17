CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Marvel's Black Widow postponed St. Patrick's Day Google Doodle San Francisco Bay Area on lockdown Coronavirus updates WrestleMania 36 relocated Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

How to watch Sony's PS5 reveal

Prepare for a deep dive into Sony's next-generation console.

PS5 logo

Time to learn more about the PS5. 

 Sony

The PlayStation 5 is set for a holiday 2020 release, but much of the system is still a mystery. Sony looks to remedy that on Wednesday with a video focused on the upcoming console's architecture. 

The PlayStation maker tweeted Tuesday that it will offer a "deep dive" into the PS5 on Wednesday. System lead architect Mark Cerny will host the presentation.

How to watch the PS5 reveal

Sony will air the PS5 video at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT Wednesday at the PlayStation Blog

This video was originally planned as a session at the Game Developers Conference, according to the PlayStation Japanese Twitter account. Conference organizers canceled GDC, which was originally set to start Monday, due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

The first PS5 details came out in October with teasers about the system's hardware and controller. In February, Sony created the console's website, although no new info has been added since it went up. 

Microsoft revealed the specs for its Xbox Series X on Monday. According to leaks, the two new consoles will have similar hardware, including AMD-made CPUs and GPUs along with solid-state drives.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony reveals the PS5 logo
2:24