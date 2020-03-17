How to watch Sony's PS5 reveal

Sony

The PlayStation 5 is set for a holiday 2020 release, but much of the system is still a mystery. Sony looks to remedy that on Wednesday with a video focused on the upcoming console's architecture.

The PlayStation maker tweeted Tuesday that it will offer a "deep dive" into the PS5 on Wednesday. System lead architect Mark Cerny will host the presentation.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.



Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5's system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.

How to watch the PS5 reveal

Sony will air the PS5 video at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT Wednesday at the PlayStation Blog.

This video was originally planned as a session at the Game Developers Conference, according to the PlayStation Japanese Twitter account. Conference organizers canceled GDC, which was originally set to start Monday, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first PS5 details came out in October with teasers about the system's hardware and controller. In February, Sony created the console's website, although no new info has been added since it went up.

Microsoft revealed the specs for its Xbox Series X on Monday. According to leaks, the two new consoles will have similar hardware, including AMD-made CPUs and GPUs along with solid-state drives.