How to watch See on Apple TV Plus

Apple

Apple has lined up some big names to help launch its streaming service, including Aquaman and Khal Drogo himself, Jason Momoa. His new series, See, launches with Apple TV Plus launches on Nov. 1. Reported to have cost $15 million per episode to make, the show is set in a "distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind," Apple says. "Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss -- the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see -- who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed."

In addition to Momoa, the show features Alfre Woodard as Paris, "Baba Voss's spiritual leader."

Here's what you need to know to start streaming See on Apple TV Plus.

How I stream stuff on Apple TV Plus?

Apple's programming will be available on all Apple devices with the new Apple TV app.

In addition, Apple TV Plus will presumably be available on some competitor's devices. Apple's TV app is available on smart TVs from Samsung, and it's supposed to become available this year on Roku, Amazon's Fire TV ( ) devices and smart TVs from Sony, LG and Vizio. Subscribers will also be able to watch Apple TV Plus on the web at tv.apple.com.

But the Apple TV app isn't available on any mobile devices except iPhones ( ) or iPads ( ). That means Apple TV Plus subscribers with non-Apple phones will need to stream to their mobiles via the web, rather than in an app.

How much does Apple TV Plus cost?

Apple TV Plus will cost $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and offers a seven-day free trial. Recent buyers of certain Apple products can get a year of Apple TV Plus for free.

Is there a trailer I can watch while I wait for Nov. 1 to get here?

Why, yes there is. Feast your eyes on the official trailer below or watch it on YouTube.

Who's behind See?

The show was created by Steven Knight, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the film Dirty Pretty Things. Francis Lawrence, director of three of The Hunger Games films, will helm the first three episodes.

Who's in it?

In addition to the aforementioned stars Momoa and Woodard, Apple says that the show "features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision, who helped bring this inclusive and authentic world to life."