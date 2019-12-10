How to watch San Antonio Spurs games in 2019 without cable

Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs look like they may be headed to the lottery this season, but history says never count out a Greg Popovich-coached team. Led by DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, the Spurs might extend Pop's streak of 22 winning seasons if the team's talented young point guards Derrick White and Dejounte Murray can take a step forward this year.

Spurs fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to stream the team's games live without a cable or satellite TV subscription. Most live TV streaming services carry the regional sports network that broadcasts the team's games in the San Antonio area. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to NBA League Pass to watch the team's games live. And you can also catch the Spurs on national NBA broadcasts, which are shown on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Stream Spurs games live in San Antonio

In 2019, most Spurs games are shown on Fox Sports Southwest, an RSN available only in the Spurs' designated home market of San Antonio. Some games are also shown on the local CBS and CW stations in San Antonio. Fox Sports Southwest will air 60 games this season, KENS-TV (CBS 5) will broadcast 14 games and KMYS-TV (CW35) will show six games. You can see the Spurs' full broadcast schedule here. (Note CNET is a division of CBS.)

Check out your cord-cutting options below for the packages that carry the above channels. I've also included information for ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for live national broadcasts. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC, CBS, the CW and Fox Sports Southwest in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes everything a Spurs fan needs: Fox Sports Southwest, CBS, the CW, ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if live feeds of ABC, CBS and the CW are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports Southwest, CBS, ABC, ESPN and TNT. It does not offer NBA TV and only on-demand content from the CW in San Antonio. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Hulu with Live TV is raising its prices later this month to $55 a month.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox Sports Southwest, CBS, TNT and NBA TV, but not ABC or ESPN and only on-demand content from the CW. Click here to see which local channels you get.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes CBS, ESPN, TNT and ABC. The $55-a-month Core plan adds Fox Sports Southwest and NBA TV. Neither plan includes the CW. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

AT&T TV Now's $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS, the CW, ABC, ESPN and TNT. The $80-a-month Max package adds Fox Sports Southwest. Neither plan features NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN and TNT. None of Sling TV's plans includes CBS, the CW, Fox Sports Southwest or ABC, but you can get NBA TV with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market livestreaming of Spurs games

If don't live in the Spurs' home market, then you can't watch the team on Fox Sports Southwest. You can, however, stream Spurs games live with an NBA League Pass subscription. Or resign yourself to watching the team only when it's featured on a national NBA broadcast.

With NBA League Pass, your local team's games are blacked out along with nationally televised games. You can watch all out-of-market games (unless they're on ESPN, TNT or another national broadcast) for $250 for the season (or $40 a month) with no commercials, or $200 for the season (or $29 a month) with commercial breaks. You can sign up to watch only your favorite out-of-market team's games for $120 for the season (or $18 a month). Or you can get just NBA TV for the channel's coverage of the league and the live games it shows for $60 a year or $7 a month. NBA League Pass is supported on a number of devices.