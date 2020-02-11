Samsung

Samsung will host its Unpacked event in San Francisco today, where the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip are expected to be announced. The event happens less than a week after the Motorola Razr foldable phone went on sale. The timing is curious because the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to have a similar, albeit square, flip phone design to the new Razr. It would be the follow up to last year's Galaxy Fold.

When and where is the Samsung Unpacked event?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Time:

11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET

7 p.m. UK

How can I watch the event live?

Samsung will host a livestream of the event on its website. But you can join CNET before, during and after the event on its livestream hosted by Senior Editors Iyaz Akhtar and Bridget Carey along with Editor at Large Jeff Bakalar. Watch CNET's live coverage of the Samsung Unpacked event starting at 10:30 a.m. PT -- half an hour before the actual keynote .

What do we know about Samsung announcements so far?

Rumors have been ramping up ahead of the event and point to a trio of Galaxy S20 phones replacing what would normally have been called the Galaxy S11 phones. The biggest addition to the new phones is 5G support along with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED screen (matching the Asus ROG Phone 2) and a new 108-megapixel camera.

Samsung is highly likely to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip, a clamshell design meant to challenge the Motorola Razr. And we anticipate seeing some Galaxy Buds Plus and maybe even the Galaxy Watch 2.

On the invitation to the Unpacked event, is the word Galaxy in black against a white cloth background. The letter "a's" have been replaced by two square-forms rising up from under the cloth. The squares are likely two Galaxy Z Flip phones.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy S20 leaks continue, forget about a Twitter edit...

Originally published earlier this month.