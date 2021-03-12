How to watch Premier League games live in the US today without cable

The 2020-21 season of the Premier League is heading into its final stretch, and Manchester City is running away from the pack. After 27 games, Pep Guardiola's team has a commanding 14-point lead atop the Premier League standings ahead of Manchester United.

Soccer fans in the US can watch Premier League games live on NBC, NBCSN and NBC's streaming service, Peacock -- which is now available on Roku. Most matches are on NBCSN or Peacock, with the occasional game shown Saturday or Sunday afternoon on NBC. Keep reading to see your options for watching English football this season.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Which Premier League games are on this week?



The 28th matchweek of the 2020-21 season takes place Friday through Monday, with five games on NBCSN and five games on Peacock.

Here's the US broadcast schedule for matchweek 28 (all times ET):

Friday, March 12

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m. on Peacock

Saturday, March 13

Leeds United vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Crystal Palace vs. West Brom, 10 a.m. on NBCSN

Everton vs. Burnley, 12:30 p.m. on Peacock



Fulham vs. Man City, 3 p.m. on Peacock



Sunday, March 14

Southampton vs. Brighton, 8 a.m. on Peacock

Leicester City vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. on Peacock

Arsenal vs. Spurs, 12:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Man Utd vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. on NBCSN

Monday, March 15

Wolves vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m. on NBCSN

The Guardian has match previews.

How to watch the Premier League without cable

US residents don't need a cable or satellite TV subscription in order to watch NBC or NBCSN -- or authenticate an account in order to stream the matches on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. All of the major live TV streaming services include NBC and NBCSN, and you can use a live TV streaming subscription to log in to NBC Sports livestreams online.

Peacock will show 175 live matches throughout the season and will also have full-game replays available on-demand for all 380 matches of the 2020-21 season. Replays will be available after 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) the day of the match.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the Premier League games shown on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch Premier League games live and full-game replays, though highlights are available on the free tier. Read our Peacock review.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and NBCSN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 per month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month package includes NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials (except Peacock, which just has a free tier), and all allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.