How to watch Premier League games in the US without cable

If you blinked, you may have missed the Premier League's offseason. The coronavirus outbreak caused a delay in the English soccer season, which suspended play in the spring and didn't conclude until the end of July. Liverpool captured its first title in 30 years and begins its title defense on Saturday, Sept. 12 when the 2020-21 Premier League season gets underway.

Sports-starved fans in the US can watch Premier League games live on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network and NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. Most matches are on NBCSN or Peacock, with the occasional match shown Saturday afternoon on NBC. Keep reading to see your options for watching English soccer this season.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Which teams are the favorites this season?

There are four heavy favorites. Manchester City finished as the runner-up to Liverpool last season and opens as the favorite to capture the 2020-21 Premier League title, despite missing out on signing Lionel Messi. Liverpool has the next-best odds to win the league followed by Chelsea -- and its American superstar Christian Pulisic -- and Manchester United.

Which teams got relegated and promoted?

Bournemouth, Norwich City and Watford finished at the bottom of the standings last season and have been relegated to the second division, the EFL Championship. Replacing the relegated clubs and promoted to the top flight are Fulham, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion, all storied teams delighted to be returning to the Premier League.

Which Premier League games on TV this week?

The first matchday of the 2020-21 season runs from Saturday to Monday, with four games on NBCSN, three games on Peacock and one game on NBC. No fans will be in attendance until October at the earliest, the BBC reports.

Here's the US broadcast schedule for the week (all times ET):

Saturday, Sept. 12

Fulham vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN

West Ham vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. on NBCSN

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. on Peacock

Liverpool vs. Leeds United, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

West Brom vs. Leicester City, 9 a.m. on NBCSN

Tottenham vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m. on Peacock

Monday, Sept. 14

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

Brighton vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. on Peacock

How to watch the Premier League without cable

US residents don't need a cable or satellite TV subscription in order to watch NBC, NBCSN or USA Network -- or authenticate an account in order to stream the matches on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. All of the major live TV streaming services include NBC, NBCSN and USA Network, and you can use a live TV streaming subscription to log in to NBC Sports livestreams online.

Peacock will show 175 live matches throughout the season and will also have full-game replays available on-demand for all 380 matches of the 2020-21 season. Replays will be available after 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) the day of the match.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the Premier League games shown on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $4.99 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $9.99 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch Premier League games live and full-game replays, though highlights are available on the free tier. Read our Peacock review.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $60 per month and includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials (except Peacock, which just has a free tier), and all allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.