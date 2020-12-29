How to watch Pixar's Soul with Disney Plus today

Enlarge Image Pixar/Disney Plus

The holidays looked a lot different this year, and if you're like many of us, you probably spent a lot of time hunkered down at home. But luckily, two blockbuster movies arrived on Dec. 25 to give us a little pick-me-up, and you can stream them now direct to your living room. On Christmas Day, Wonder Woman 1984 became available on HBO Max and Pixar's Soul debuted on Disney Plus.

Soul is the latest animated family film from Pixar, the celebrated studio behind the likes of Toy Story, Cars, Monsters Inc., The Incredibles and many other feel-good classics that are already available on Disney's streaming service. The good news is that unlike Mulan, which originally cost an extra $30 on top of your Disney Plus subscription, Soul is included at no extra charge.

Soul tells the story of a jazz-obsessed music teacher whose body and soul inadvertently become separated, with hilarious and heartwarming consequences. It features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Daveed Diggs and Tina Fey. Currently rated 85 on Metacritic, Soul is truly a soulful treat.

When was Soul's release date?

It was originally scheduled to be released in theaters in June, but instead Soul premiered on Dec. 25 for all Disney Plus subscribers around the world.

Enlarge Image Pixar/Disney Plus

How do I watch Soul?

A sole screening of Soul may not be enough for you. As long as you maintain your Disney Plus subscription you can watch this (and all other Disney Plus titles, including Marvel and Star Wars films and TV shows like The Mandalorian) whenever you like.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:



: If you want to prepay for a year of Disney Plus, this option reduces your monthly fee down to $5.83.

: Separately it costs about $18 for these three Disney-owned online services. But ordering them as a bundle saves you $5 a month.

You can watch Disney Plus on smart TVs, Xbox and PlayStation games consoles, Apple and Android mobile devices, Roku streaming devices and online via browsers.

Can I download Soul to watch offline?

Disney Plus currently lets you download all of its shows and movies, including Soul, to watch offline.