How to watch Pixar's Soul on Disney Plus

Enlarge Image Pixar/Disney Plus

We're going to need cheering up on Christmas day, thankfully two blockbuster movies will be available direct to your living room. On Dec. 25 Wonder Woman 1984 is streaming on HBO Max and Pixar's Soul will be available on Disney Plus.

Soul is the latest animated family film from the studio behind Toy Story, Cars, Monsters Inc. and many other feel-good classics already available from Disney's streaming service. The good news is that unlike Mulan, which originally cost an extra $30 on top of your Disney Plus subscription, Soul will be included with no extra charge.

Soul tells the story of a jazz-obsessed music teacher whose body and soul inadvertently become separated, with hilarious and no doubt heartwarming consequences. It features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Daveed Diggs and Tina Fey. Currently rated a stellar 91 on Metacritic, Soul looks like it'll be a soulful festive treat.

When is Soul's release date?

It was originally scheduled to be released in theaters in June, but now Soul will premiere on Dec. 25 for all Disney Plus subscribers around the world.

Enlarge Image Pixar/Disney Plus

How do I watch Soul?

A sole screening of Soul may not be enough for you. As long as you maintain your Disney Plus subscription you can watch this (and all other Disney Plus titles, including Marvel and Star Wars films and TV shows like The Mandalorian) whenever you like.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:



: If you want to prepay for a year of Disney Plus, this option reduces your monthly fee down to $5.83.

: Separately it costs about $18 for these three Disney-owned online services. But ordering them as a bundle saves you $5 a month.

You can watch Disney Plus on smart TVs, Xbox and PlayStation games consoles, Apple and Android mobile devices, Roku streaming devices and online via browsers.

Can I download Soul to watch offline?

Disney Plus currently lets you download all of its shows and movies to watch offline. Soul should be the same.