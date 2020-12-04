CNET también está disponible en español.

How to watch Pixar's Soul on Disney Plus December 25

You know you got Soul this holiday season.

soul-online-use-s464-57a-pub-pub16-1794Enlarge Image

Soul takes us on a heartwarming journey from jazz clubs into the human soul.

 Pixar / Disney Plus

We're all going to need cheering up this Christmas, and this holiday season you'll have the festive gift of two brand new blockbuster movies direct to your living room: as more and more blockbusters are set for streaming services, on Dec. 25 Wonder Woman 1984 is streaming on HBO Max and Pixar's Soul will be available on Disney Plus

Soul is the latest animated family film from the studio behind Toy Story, Monsters Inc., Cars and many other feel-good classics already available from Disney's streaming service. The good news is that unlike Mulan, which originally cost an extra $30 on top of your Disney Plus subscription, Soul will be included with no extra charge.

Soul tells the story of a jazz-obsessed music teacher whose body and soul inadvertently become separated, with hilarious and no doubt heartwarming consequences. It features the voices of Jamie FoxxAngela BassettDaveed Diggs and Tina Fey. Currently rated a stellar 91 on Metacritic, Soul looks like it'll be a soulful festive treat.

When is Soul's release date?

It was originally scheduled to be released in theaters in June, but now Soul will premiere on Dec. 25 for all Disney Plus subscribers around the world.

soul-online-use-s221-101kt-pub-pub16-1480Enlarge Image

Soul serves up a tasty treat for the family this holiday season.

 Pixar / Disney Plus

How do I watch Soul?

A sole screening of Soul may not be enough for you. As long as you maintain your Disney Plus subscription you can watch this (and all other Disney Plus titles, including Marvel and Star Wars films and TV shows like The Mandalorian) whenever you like.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:

You can watch Disney Plus on smart TVs, Xbox and PlayStation games consoles, Apple and Android mobile devices, Roku streaming devices and online via browsers.

Streaming soon

Can I download Soul to watch offline?

Disney Plus currently lets you download all of its shows and movies to watch offline. Soul should be the same.

