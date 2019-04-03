How to watch Phillies baseball in 2019 without cable

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies were the biggest movers and shakers in MLB baseball's 2019 offseason. They signed former MVP Andrew McCutchen and traded for two All-Stars in catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura. And then they went out and dropped $330 million to bring Bryce Harper to Philadelphia.

Phillies fans who have cut the cable TV cord and want to watch all of this new talent on the field have plenty of streaming options. Whether you are in the Philly market or a wayward out-of-market follower of the club, here's your guide.

Stream the Phillies live in the Philadelphia market

In 2019, most Phillies games will be shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Four of the major live TV streaming services offer NBC Sports Philadelphia. Let us review your options.

YouTube TV ($40) YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes NBC Sports Philadelphia. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if NBC Sports Philadelphia is available in your area. See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC Sports Philadelphia. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see what local channels are offered in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network. See at Hulu with Live TV

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes NBC Sports Philadelphia for the local Philadelphia market. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. See at FuboTV

PlayStation Vue ($50) PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1 MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if NBC Sports Philadelphia is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

All of the on live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive guide.

Out-of-market Phillies streaming on MLB.TV

If you are a Phillies fan living outside of the Philadelphia market, then you can't watch the club on one of the local NBC RSN. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, your Philadelphia Phillies and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.

