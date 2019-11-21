How to watch Philadelphia 76ers games in 2019 without cable

76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers came tantalizingly close to making it to the NBA Finals last season. With Kawhi Leonard having returned to the Western Conference, the Sixers are favorites in the East this year along with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. Led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the team also signed Al Horford away from the Celtics to bolster their front court. If Embiid can stay healthy and the team takes care of the ball, the 76ers could be looking at their first NBA Finals appearance since the Allen Iverson-led squad from 2001.

Sixers fans have a number of ways to watch the team's games live this season without a cable or satellite TV subscription. Most live TV streaming services carry the regional sports network that broadcasts the team's games in the Philly market. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to NBA League Pass to watch the team's games live. Plus, the 76ers will make regular appearances on national NBA broadcasts, which are shown on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Stream 76ers games live in Philadelphia

In 2019, 76ers games will be shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia, an RSN available only in Philly markets. Of the major live TV streaming services, AT&T TV Now and Sling TV are the only two that do not carry NBC Sports Philadelphia. Check out your cord-cutting options below for the packages that carry NBC Sports Philadelphia. I've also included information for ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for live national broadcasts. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC and NBC Sports Philadelphia in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes everything a Sixers fan needs: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local channels are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT and NBA TV, but not ABC or ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC Sports Philadelphia, ABC, ESPN and TNT. It does not offer NBA TV. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Hulu with Live TV is raising its prices next month to $55 a month.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, ESPN and TNT but neither of its plans feature NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN, TNT and ABC. The $55-a-month Core plan adds NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN and TNT. None of Sling TV's plans includes ABC or NBC Sports Philadelphia, but you can get NBA TV with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market live streaming of 76ers games

If you outside the Philly market, then you can't get NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can, however, stream 76ers games live with an NBA League Pass subscription. Or resign yourself to watching the team only when it's featured on a national NBA broadcast.

With NBA League Pass, your local team's games are blacked out along with nationally televised games. You can watch all out-of-market games (unless they're on ESPN, TNT or another national broadcast) for $250 for the season (or $40 a month) with no commercials, or $200 for the season (or $29 a month) with commercial breaks. You can sign up to watch only your favorite out-of-market team's games for $120 for the season (or $18 a month). Or you can get just NBA TV for the channel's coverage of the league and the live games it shows for $60 a year or $7 a month. NBA League Pass is supported on a number of devices.