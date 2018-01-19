How to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars online

Boston Globe

Tom Brady leads the New England Patriots to yet another AFC Championship game against the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. Will the Patriots' ageless quarterback solve Jacksonville's dominating defense? Or can Blake Bortles take the Jaguars to their first ever Super Bowl? These questions will be answered on Sunday. Here's how you can watch the game if you don't have cable.

What: AFC Championship game



AFC Championship game When: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:05 p.m. ET



Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:05 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.



Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Channel: CBS



Streaming options

To watch the AFC Championship game, you'll need to to find a streaming service that not only offers CBS, but a live feed of CBS and not just on-demand content. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from CBS and the other local networks.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40 Access plan includes CBS. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $35 a month and includes CBS. It's available in dozens of major metro markets, with more being added all the time.

CBS All Access

CBS's online streaming service has added live NFL games for this season. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month and will let you stream the AFC Championship game. (Full disclosure: CNET is a division of CBS.)

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service. It offers a seven-day free trial and costs $19.99 for the first month before jumping up to $44.99 a month. It includes a live feed of CBS in dozens of markets.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon Wireless subscribers can stream the local broadcasts of all of the NFL playoff games via the NFL Mobile app (on iOS and Android) without any data charges.

Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable indoor antenna to nearly any TV to watch games on the major networks, including CBS.

Read more: How to watch Eagles vs. Vikings online