How to watch Padres baseball in 2019 without cable

The San Diego Padres shocked the baseball world by landing free agent prize Manny Machado this past offseason. With Manny manning third base and one of baseball's top prospects, rookie Fernando Tatis Jr., playing next to him at shortstop, the future is beginning to look promising for a team that last reached the postseason in 2006.

Padres fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Friars, whether you're in San Diego or an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream the Padres live in the San Diego area

In 2019, Padres games will be shown on Fox Sports San Diego in the San Diego market. All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer Fox Sports San Diego.

Sling TV ($25) Fox Sports San Diego is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which gets you almost to the All-Star break.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for Fox Sports San Diego here. For national broadcasts, Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. See at Sling TV

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes Fox Sports San Diego. Click here for a list of the regional sports networks that FuboTV carries. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports San Diego. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but not MLB Network. See at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV ($50) YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox Sports San Diego. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if Fox Sports San Diego is available in your area. See at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue ($50) PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes Fox Sports San Diego. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if Fox Sports San Diego is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($70) DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes Fox Sports San Diego. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if Fox Sports San Diego is available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Padres streaming

If you're a Padres fan living outside of San Diego, you can't watch the Pads on Fox Sports San Diego. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, the Padres and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.