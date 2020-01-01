How to watch Oregon and Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl without cable

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

New Year's Day football continues Wednesday when the Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers meet in Pasadena, California, for the latest Rose Bowl.

Today's game is expected to be the last college football game for Ducks QB Justin Herbert, a potential first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as he looks to close out his college career with one last win. Wisconsin had a rough year with loses against Big Ten rivals Illinois and Ohio State, but junior running back Jonathan Taylor has been a bright spot. Wednesday could also mark Taylor's last college game should he decide to enter the NFL Draft.

The Rose Bowl kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. CT) and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 streaming services for live TV

How to stream the Rose Bowl

Of the live TV streaming services, FuboTV is the only one that doesn't carry ESPN. Check out your cord-cutting options below for streaming the game.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ESPN.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN. (Sling TV is currently discounted to $20 for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.