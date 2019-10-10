Getty Images

College football is compelling. And that's not just because of the longstanding traditions and the huge stadiums filled with passionate, screaming fans. Each week of the season has the feel of playoff intensity -- one loss can derail a team's national championship hopes. The two biggest games this weekend have Oklahoma taking on Texas in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday afternoon and Florida heading to Death Valley to take on LSU under the lights Saturday night.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch No. 6 Oklahoma versus No. 11 Texas and No. 7 Florida versus No. 5 LSU on Saturday.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas and Florida vs. LSU



Oklahoma and Texas kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox. Florida and LSU kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV to watch your local networks, including Fox. You can also use a live-TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network. See below for links to find out which local channels each service offers where you live.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox and ESPN. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local channels are available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox and ESPN. You can see which local channels are available in your area here.

AT&T TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which locals channels you get.

Sling's $25-a-month Orange package includes ESPN, and the $25-a-month Blue package includes Fox, but only in a handful of markets. The $40-a-month Orange & Blue package includes both Fox and ESPN. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox but not ESPN. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.