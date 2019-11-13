How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder games in 2019 without cable

The post-Russell Westbrook era has begun in Oklahoma City. After trading Westbrook to Houston this past offseason and sending Paul George to the Clippers, the Thunder are rebuilding, but it could be a rebuild worth watching. The Thunder received Chris Paul in the Westbrook trade and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the George trade, which gives the team a formidable backcourt. Chris Paul could be moved for future assets before the trade deadline, but Gilgeous-Alexander is a star in the making and a cornerstone for the rebuilding Thunder.

Thunder fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to stream the team's games live without a cable or satellite TV subscription. Most live TV streaming services carry the regional sports network that broadcasts the team's games in the OKC market. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to NBA League Pass to watch the team's games live. And you can also catch the Thunder on national NBA broadcasts, which are shown on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Stream Thunder games live in OKC

In 2019, Thunder games are shown on Fox Sports Oklahoma, an RSN available only in Oklahoma markets. Sling TV and YouTube TV are the only major live TV streaming services that do not not carry the Thunder's RSN. Check out your cord-cutting options below for the packages that carry Fox Sports Oklahoma. I've also included information for ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for live national broadcasts. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC and Fox Sports Oklahoma in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports Oklahoma, ABC, ESPN and TNT. It does not offer NBA TV. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox Sports Oklahoma, TNT and NBA TV, but not ABC or ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

AT&T TV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC, ESPN and TNT. Its $70-a-month Max package adds Fox Sports Oklahoma. Neither plan features NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. AT&T TV Now is raising its prices later this month, and its new base price will be $65 for the Plus package and $80 for Max.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN, TNT and ABC. The $55-a-month Core plan adds Fox Sports Oklahoma and NBA TV. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV but not Fox Sports Oklahoma. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN and TNT. None of Sling TV's plans includes ABC or Fox Sports Oklahoma, but you can get NBA TV with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market live streaming of Thunder games

If you outside of Oklahoma, then you can't get Fox Sports Oklahoma. You can, however, stream Thunder games live with an NBA League Pass subscription. Or resign yourself to watching the team only when it's featured on a national NBA broadcast.

With NBA League Pass, your local team's games are blacked out along with nationally televised games. You can watch all out-of-market games (unless they're on ESPN, TNT or another national broadcast) for $250 for the season (or $40 a month) with no commercials, or $200 for the season (or $29 a month) with commercial breaks. You can sign up to watch only your favorite out-of-market team's games for $120 for the season (or $18 a month). Or you can get just NBA TV for the channel's coverage of the league and the live games it shows for $60 a year or $7 a month. NBA League Pass is supported on a number of devices.