In addition to the long-standing traditions and the huge stadiums filled with passionate, screaming fans, part of what makes college football so compelling is that each week of the season has the feel of playoff intensity -- one loss can derail a team's national championship hopes. The two biggest games this weekend have Virginia traveling to play Notre Dame and Nebraska hosting Ohio State.

UVA is undefeated in the ACC, while the Irish are coming off their first loss of the season against Georgia last week. Things should be bonkers in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday night when the Huskers take on the Buckeyes under the lights in a huge Big Ten test for both teams.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Virginia and No. 5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska on Saturday.

How to watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame and Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Virginia and Notre Dame kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Ohio State and Nebraska kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV to watch your local networks, including ABC and NBC. You can also use a live-TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network. See below for links to find out which local channels each service offers where you live.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC and NBC. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC and NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local channels are available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes ABC and NBC. You can see which local channels are available in your area here.

AT&T TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC and NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which locals channels you get.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes NBC but not ABC. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40 percent for the first month.)

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes NBC but not ABC. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.