Icon Sportswire

In addition to the long-standing traditions and the huge stadiums filled with passionate, screaming fans, part of what makes college football so compelling is that each week of the season has the feel of playoff intensity -- one loss can derail a team's national championship hopes. The biggest game this weekend has the undefeated Fighting Irish of Notre Dame traveling to play the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs. The victor will be able to add a big early-season win to its playoff resume, while the loser's playoff chances will take a huge hit.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 3 UGA square off in Athens, Georgia tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 streaming services for live TV

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia

You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV to watch your local networks, including CBS. (For the record: CNET is a division of CBS.) You can also use a live-TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network. See below for links to find out which local channels each service offers where you live.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

You can watch the game on CBS All Access if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month or $9.99 a month for no commercials.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of CBS is available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes CBS. You can see if a live feed of CBS is available in your area here.

AT&T TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of CBS is available where you live.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers CBS.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.