How to watch NFL preseason games without cable

NFL training camps have begun, which means the 2019 season is just around the corner. Camps opened in July, preseason games run through August and the 2019 NFL season kicks off on Sept. 5. Each team plays four preseason games before it cuts down to its final, 53-man roster to begin the season.

Preseason games give fans their first look -- Madden excepted -- at last year's college stars in NFL uniforms, along with free agents who have signed with new teams. How will Odell Beckham Jr. look in brown and orange catching passes from Baker Mayfield in Cleveland? How will Antonio Brown look in silver and black in the Raiders' last season in Oakland? After sitting out last season, will Le'Veon Bell find his groove running in Gotham Green for the new-look Jets? Will first overall pick Kyler Murray look as good in Cardinal red as he did winning the Heisman Trophy last season in Sooner maroon? We'll start getting answers to these questions during the NFL preseason.

Here's how cord cutters can watch the games live without cable.

When does the NFL preseason begin?

The preseason kicked off last night with the Hall of Fame game between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio. The other 30 teams will play their first preseason game next week -- between Aug. 8 and 10. (And Madden '20 comes out on Tuesday.)

How can I stream the NFL Network for preseason games?

The NFL Network will broadcast 14 preseason games live and show replays of all 65 preseason games. Click here for the NFL Network's broadcast schedule for both live games and replays of preseason games.

Live games will be blacked-out on the NFL Network in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets, but you'll be able to watch your local team's preseason games on your local CBS and Fox channel. Generally, AFC teams are on CBS, and NFC teams are on Fox.

Here's the schedule for the 14 live preseason games on the NFL Network:

Thursday, Aug. 8

7 p.m. ET: New York Jets vs. New York Giants

10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Friday, Aug. 9

7:30 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Saturday, Aug. 10

9 p.m. ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Friday, Aug. 16

7:30 p.m. ET: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Saturday, Aug. 17

4 p.m. ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts

7:30 p.m. ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

10 p.m. ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

Friday, Aug. 23

7:30 p.m. ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saturday, Aug. 24

1 p.m. ET: Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings

7 p.m. ET: Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys

10 p.m. ET: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Thursday, Aug. 29

7 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers

10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Only three of the big six streaming services carry the NFL Network. It is not offered on DirecTV Now, Hulu or YouTube TV, leaving NFL fans with a choice of FuboTV, PlayStation Vue and Sling TV. Check out your live TV streaming options below for the NFL Network.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.

You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV's Blue package includes the NFL Network. Sling's Blue package usually costs $25 a month but is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.

PlayStation Vue's $55-a-month Core plan includes NFL Network.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes NFL Network.

