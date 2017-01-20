How to watch the Packers play the Falcons live

Up Next Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Green Bay Packers will play the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game. The winner goes to the Super Bowl. The loser goes on a vacation.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PT/3:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

To catch the game live, you have a couple of different options. First and foremost is picking up an HDTV antenna and using free, over-the-air programming to watch the game. Read through our roundup of cheap antenna options, should you opt to go this route.

The other option is to stream the game, but there are some hoops you have to jump through if that's the case.

The Fox Sports Go service will carry the game, but it's not free and there's no way to sign up for a free trial as is the case with the AFC Championship on CBS All Access later today (note: CNET is also a unit of CBS).

Fox Sports Go requires users to sign in with a cable or satellite providers' credentials -- such as Comcast or DirecTV -- before you can stream live TV. So find a friend, or beg your parents for their login info, and you'll be fine.

Fox Sports Go has an app on the most streaming set-top boxes and mobile platforms. Click here to view app availability.

As is always the case, only Verizon Wireless subscribers can stream the game on a mobile device. It's an exclusive, and it needs to go away, but until then, that's the way the cookie crumbles.